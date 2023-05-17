Zoom has also collaborated with OpenAI. Credit: Mourizal Zativa on Unsplash.

Zoom Video Communications has announced that it is partnering with Anthropic, a company developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

As part of the alliance, Zoom Ventures has made an undisclosed investment in the AI company.

The development marks the latest effort by Zoom, which offers collaboration tools to businesses, to bolster its solutions using AI.

US-based Zoom counts Microsoft Teams as its competitor.

Under the partnership, Zoom will also integrate Anthropic’s AI assistant, called Claude, across its platforms Team Chat, Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard and Zoom IQ.

Initially, Claude will be integrated into Zoom Contact Center, a call centre suite.

Zoom chief product officer Smita Hashim said: “With Claude guiding agents toward trustworthy resolutions and powering self-service for end-users, companies will be able to take customer relationships to another level.

“Partnering with Anthropic also furthers our commitment to providing customers with our federated approach to AI, optimised to deliver outstanding customer experience outcomes.

“Additionally, with our investment, we are advancing leading-edge companies like Anthropic and helping to drive innovation in the Zoom ecosystem and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Zoom collaborated with OpenAI to integrate AI-powered capabilities into Zoom IQ to allow it to generate summaries and drafts.

Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei said: “Partnering with a leading collaboration platform like Zoom allows us to put robust, steerable AI into the hands of more people and unlock its potential to help streamline everyday processes.”