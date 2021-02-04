Video communication company Zoom has announced it is adding new features to its platform designed to support the hybrid workforce.

One feature that allows users to pair a Zoom Room with their mobile device and use the Zoom Rooms Controller app to start or join a meeting and access full audio, video, and participant controls. This not only makes it easier for participants to control their meeting experience, but it also eliminates the need for users to touch the shared in-room controller.

It has also introduced a feature that allows users to view real-time people count data. Through the use of cameras, it is possible to monitor how many people are in a room at one time via the Zoom Dashboard and on the Scheduling Display.

Other features include Zoom Rooms Appliance Neat Bar, which allows factors such as air quality, humidity and CO₂ levels to be monitored.

While many employees are still working remotely, Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted in some geographies and so some workers are gradually returning to the office. However, according to a survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group, 60% of employees want flexibility in where and when they work, meaning organisations will have to adapt their working practices to best serve both on-site and remote workers.

Although up until now Zoom has focused predominantly on remote workers, it is now working to support the health and safety of employees as they return to the workplace as well.

Zoom has also introduced a receptionist/kiosk mode, which provides a “contactless entry experience for your building guests”. Through a Zoom Rooms for Touch device, organisations can connect guests with a receptionist who can greet them remotely.

The company has also rolled out the option to save meeting whiteboards to Zoom chat or email.

“People are at the heart of every organisation and keeping them safe, connected, and productive is a top priority,” said Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom. “As the world plans to safely reopen businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and government entities, we are focused on innovating across our platform to support their needs.”

In Q3 of 2020 Zoom reported a 367% year-on-year increase in revenue, with the company benefitting greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic and switch to remote working.

Speaking at Zoomtopia, the company’s annual user conference, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said that he predicts the future of work will be a “true hybrid” of at-home and office working.

Read More: “Better late than never”: Zoom boosts security with 2FA.