Collaborative communications platform, Zoom, announced that its generative AI assistant, Zoom AI, has generated over one million meeting summaries in the two months since its launch, with more than 125,000 accounts using AI Companion.
Zoom also announced new capabilities and additional language support for its AI companion.
From Monday (30 Oct), AI Companion users are able to use the in-meeting questions capability in new languages, as well as receive short meeting summary overviews at the beginning of full meeting summaries.
Zoom also announced a host of new feature that will be available from November including a total of 32 new languages, speech analytics, chat compose capabilities and an optional control for customers to specify that AI Companion capabilities for their organisation only use the Zoom large language model.
Earlier this month, Zoom unveiled Zoom Docs, the company’s answer to a traditional document creation app, which is fitted with AI capabilities which gives users the ability to easily summarise content, search for documents and add content directly from Zoom Meetings.
Zoom is one of several Big Tech companies to enact layoffs this year, announcing in February that it had cut its workforce by around 15%.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The mass layoff equated to around 1,000 employees, who have seen user growth and profits fall steadily in recent months.
The company exploded during the switch to work-from-home forced by the pandemic, tripling its original size in just two years.
.