Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Households are likely to be on average £500 worse off in 2017 than they were in 2016 due to Brexit, former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg said earlier this week.

His figures were based on an independent forecast.

Verdict takes a look at how ordinary Britons could be affected financially after the UK formally leaves the EU.

Holidays

Britons are already paying up to 35 percent more for their holidays to Europe since Brexit, according to data published by Hotels.com in March.

The weak pound resulting from the UK’s vote to leave the EU is largely to blame.

Earlier this week, Clegg said a trip to Florida could cost 23 percent more after Brexit.

Cars

New car prices in the UK increased by 5.2 percent since the Brexit vote, according to research by What Car magazine in February.

EU mobile data roaming costs

British tourists will have to pay mobile phone operators’ roaming charges when they travel in the EU after Brexit, according to the European parliament committee.

Apple apps

Tech giant Apple raised prices on its UK App Store by almost 25 percent in January in response to the Brexit vote and the falling value of the pound making it more expensive to sell its devices in the UK.

Alcohol

Champagne and prosecco are likely to cost £1 and 59p more per bottle respectively.

A bottle of still wine could go up by 10 percent; an additional 53p.

Fruit and veg

The price of fruit and vegetables imported from the EU will rise by up to eight percent after Brexit.

The EU provided 71 percent of Britain’s food and agriculture imports in 2016.

Chocolate

Chocolate prices could rise if the UK does not secure a trade deal post-Brexit, according to the global president for Mars.

The absence of a deal with EU member states could see tariffs of up to 30 percent across the confectionery industry, she said.

Walkers crisps

A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p.

Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said “the weakened value of the pound” had affected import costs.

Photoshop

Adobe announced in February it would be increasing prices for Creative Cloud users in the UK, blaming the change on “fluctuations in currency rates” — largely the result of Brexit.