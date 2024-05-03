A private equity consortium led by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire chip designer Synopsys‘ software integrity (SIG) unit for more than $2bn, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.
Clearlake and Francisco Partners have managed to beat other equity firms attempting to buy the business, according to the sources.
The deal could be announced as early as next week if the talks proceed successfully, the sources added.
Synopsys, which has a market value of $79bn, announced it was planning to divest its SIG unit in 2023.
The unit provides security testing on applications for software developers.
The news comes after the UK-based company agreed to buy design software company ANSYS for $35bn in January.
Ansys is known for its simulation software, which is utilised by professionals across various sectors including aerospace, defence, automotive and energy, to conduct product analysis.
Synopsys stated that integrating its semiconductor electronic design automation expertise with Ansys’ simulation and analysis portfolio will establish the company as a key player in silicon-to-systems design solutions.
“For more than 50 years, Ansys has enabled customers to design, develop and deliver cutting-edge products that are limited only by imagination,” Ansys president and CEO Ajei Gopal said. “By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation.”