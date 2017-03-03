Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest telecoms markets in Western Africa, but is set to grow faster than most over the next five years.
The key to this growth will come from mobile data services, which are expected to almost triple by 2021, according to GlobalData research.
This is mainly thanks to improved 3G network availability and new services offered by operators to drive data use. The country’s second largest mobile network operator, Muni, has recently joined the top player, Getesa-Orange, in offering 3G services.