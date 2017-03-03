GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest telecoms markets in Western Africa, but is set to grow faster than most over the next five years.

The key to this growth will come from mobile data services, which are expected to almost triple by 2021, according to GlobalData research.

This is mainly thanks to improved 3G network availability and new services offered by operators to drive data use. The country’s second largest mobile network operator, Muni, has recently joined the top player, Getesa-Orange, in offering 3G services.