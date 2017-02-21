With revenue of $7.2bn in 2016, the Colombian telecom and pay-TV markets were the fifth-largest in Latin America, and are one of the fastest growing in the region, just behind Mexico, Uruguay and Bolivia.
The Colombian government has developed a highly effective regulatory framework — arguably one of the most effective in the region — for the telecom market.
Research from GlobalData estimates that Colombia closed 2016 with about 14 percent of all mobile connections on 4G/LTE networks.
On the fixed broadband front, Colombia reached a population penetration of 12.3 percent in 2016.