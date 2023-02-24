Credit: metamorworks Shutterstock

5G Monetization is one of the most common buzzwords in the industry, but exactly is it measured, and which operators have been the most successful?

The truth is, there is no standard definition, or even an accepted methodology, for measuring and reporting 5G monetization success, beyond the vague notion that operators which have invested in 5G network upgrades should be reporting higher ARPUs.

But is that the case? And are ARPUs the only way to measure 5G monetization success? With these questions in mind GlobalData undertook a study to benchmark 15 national mobile operators for success in B2C 5G. These 15 Tier I and II 5G operators were taken from eight leading 5G markets and represent some of the most progressive telecommunications service provider brands in the market.

To create the 5G success benchmark, GlobalData leveraged a variety of its proprietary quantitative market data and intelligence products to assess the performance of each 5G operator along a consistent study basis, divided into five separate study categories with a consistently benchmarked set of success scores associated to each: 5G Commercial Monetization, ESG Leverage – 5G Mobile Traffic Share, 5G Customer Base Penetration, 4G Network Evolution and lastly 5G Innovation. Once the category scores were calculated, GlobalData then aggregated the scores of all five categories, for an overall indication of B2C 5G success with applied banded ratings for Exceptional, High and Moderate levels of success.

To draw further light on the results, GlobalData further undertook a consumer survey of around 2400 5G customer respondents of the 15 operators in this study, to better understand the loyalty and satisfaction dynamics at play.

The results yielded some interesting results, as well as some clear winners. Two of the total 15 operators studied achieved an Exceptional level of 5G monetization success: LGU+ of South Korea and Zain Kuwait, see below.

The full results of this study, together with a detailed description of the methodology used for each of the five study categories can be read in this downloadable report.