A new report by Vodafone predicts how the introduction of 5G Standalone (SA) technology will revolutionise the UK’s favourite pastimes, from sports and fashion to entertainment, over the next five to seven years.
5G standalone is a network that is built specifically for 5G, meaning it uses both a 5G radio access network with a 5G core.
The report titled ‘Living in the Moment,’ outlines five key predictions that showcase the transformative power of 5G SA in various aspects of British life.
The beautiful game transformed
Say goodbye to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversies and offside disputes in football. Vodafone envisions a future where 5G SA-enabled smart ball tech, pitch sensors, and player wearables eliminate errors. With real-time data accessible to both referees and fans, the focus will shift to the game itself, bringing supporters closer to the action than ever before.
GlobalData telecoms chief analyst and practice lead, Emma Mohr-McClune, said: “Sports content providers have every incentive to leverage telco APIs for richer, interactive value-added and premium sports viewing experiences in the future using 5G. So, indeed, we will more than likely see viewers starting to engage in real-time with sport event activity for additional experience layers that have yet to be created and commercialised.”
Talking trainers and personal AI fashion guides
Connected clothing takes centre stage as trainers ‘talk’ to each other, creating a network of style inspiration from fellow wearers. Powered by 5G, this innovative system will generate individual AI-powered style guides, offering fashion enthusiasts new ways to express themselves and discover unique looks based on personal preferences, budget, and lifestyle.
Sustainable cosmetics on-demand
The report foresees a shift towards ultra-personalised, sustainable cosmetics made on demand. Using 5G, 3D printing, and AI technologies, consumers can create bespoke beauty products by scanning their skin or desired colours using smartphone apps. This approach minimizes wastage and supports sustainable consumption practices.
Interactive TV viewing
5G SA’s impact extends to entertainment, transforming the way viewers interact with their favourite shows. The report predicts a future where viewers become producers, selecting outcomes for reality TV shows through their smartphones or TVs. The integration of real-life footage with AI-generated content offers endless personalised scenarios, blending the best of both worlds.
On-the-Go entertainment everywhere
5G SA’s increased bandwidth enables high-definition streaming on the go, projecting images and videos onto any available surface. Commuters can enjoy entertainment, and gamers will have access to high-quality gaming experiences outside their homes, democratising gaming for the masses.
Research company GlobalData predicts in its Thematic Intelligence: Tech, Media, & Telecom Predictions 2024 report that the connected car market will be worth more than $58bn in 2024: “Now that 5G is widely available and 6G is in its early stage of development, the efficiency of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) interaction should improve, and 2024 will see a major push by auto manufacturers to install V2V technology.”