Credit: Shutterstock/ chalermphon_tiam

A new report by Vodafone predicts how the introduction of 5G Standalone (SA) technology will revolutionise the UK’s favourite pastimes, from sports and fashion to entertainment, over the next five to seven years.

5G standalone is a network that is built specifically for 5G, meaning it uses both a 5G radio access network with a 5G core.

The report titled ‘Living in the Moment,’ outlines five key predictions that showcase the transformative power of 5G SA in various aspects of British life.

The beautiful game transformed

Say goodbye to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversies and offside disputes in football. Vodafone envisions a future where 5G SA-enabled smart ball tech, pitch sensors, and player wearables eliminate errors. With real-time data accessible to both referees and fans, the focus will shift to the game itself, bringing supporters closer to the action than ever before.

GlobalData telecoms chief analyst and practice lead, Emma Mohr-McClune, said: “Sports content providers have every incentive to leverage telco APIs for richer, interactive value-added and premium sports viewing experiences in the future using 5G. So, indeed, we will more than likely see viewers starting to engage in real-time with sport event activity for additional experience layers that have yet to be created and commercialised.”

Talking trainers and personal AI fashion guides

Connected clothing takes centre stage as trainers ‘talk’ to each other, creating a network of style inspiration from fellow wearers. Powered by 5G, this innovative system will generate individual AI-powered style guides, offering fashion enthusiasts new ways to express themselves and discover unique looks based on personal preferences, budget, and lifestyle.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sustainable cosmetics on-demand

The report foresees a shift towards ultra-personalised, sustainable cosmetics made on demand. Using 5G, 3D printing, and AI technologies, consumers can create bespoke beauty products by scanning their skin or desired colours using smartphone apps. This approach minimizes wastage and supports sustainable consumption practices.

Interactive TV viewing

5G SA’s impact extends to entertainment, transforming the way viewers interact with their favourite shows. The report predicts a future where viewers become producers, selecting outcomes for reality TV shows through their smartphones or TVs. The integration of real-life footage with AI-generated content offers endless personalised scenarios, blending the best of both worlds.

On-the-Go entertainment everywhere

5G SA’s increased bandwidth enables high-definition streaming on the go, projecting images and videos onto any available surface. Commuters can enjoy entertainment, and gamers will have access to high-quality gaming experiences outside their homes, democratising gaming for the masses.

Research company GlobalData predicts in its Thematic Intelligence: Tech, Media, & Telecom Predictions 2024 report that the connected car market will be worth more than $58bn in 2024: “Now that 5G is widely available and 6G is in its early stage of development, the efficiency of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) interaction should improve, and 2024 will see a major push by auto manufacturers to install V2V technology.”



