The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for flexible and customised network services, particularly in the context of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, efficient resource utilisation, improved network performance, and the ability to meet diverse service-level requirements, as well as growing importance of technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV), which provide the necessary programmability and flexibility to create and manage virtualised network slices. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Network slicing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Network slicing is a key innovation area in technology

Network slicing is a transformative technology that facilitates the creation of multiple virtual networks within a shared physical infrastructure. It empowers network operators to offer diverse services, including 5G, IoT, and cloud services, on a single network, and ensures optimal performance and security. With network slicing, resources can be efficiently allocated, allowing for tailored network configurations that meet the unique requirements of each customer.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of network slicing.

Key players in network slicing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to network slicing

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Huawei is a leading patent filer in the network slicing space. One of the company’s patents describes a method for creating a port group using software defined networking (SDN) controllers. The method involves generating a specified identifier based on device identifiers of forwarding devices in a preset path and sending this identifier to another SDN controller. The second SDN controller then uses the specified identifier to create a port group on the specified forwarding device. This simplifies the port group creation process by enabling the first SDN controller to interact with the second controller only once. Other prominent patent filers in the space include VMware and Cisco Systems.

By geographic reach, H3C Technologies leads the pack, followed by Accenture and OVH Groupe. In terms of application diversity, Intel holds the top position, followed by Xiaomi and Nutanix.

Network slicing allows the division of a physical network into multiple virtual networks, each tailored to specific requirements and applications. It enables the creation of virtualised network slices that can be customised to meet the diverse needs of different users or applications, such as enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine-type communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications. Network slicing provides flexibility, scalability, and efficient resource allocation, allowing operators to optimise network performance and deliver customised services to their customers. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.