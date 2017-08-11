Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

It’s the summer, and everyone wants to get away from the UK’s cold weather.

A record number of passengers travelled from London’s Heathrow Airport in July, according to the Moodie David report published on Friday.

Heathrow, the busiest airport in Europe, handled 7.53m passengers in July, a rise of 1.2 percent compared to last year.

The peak was driven by the high number of summer holiday-makers — an average 243,000 travellers took flights from the airport every day in July.

Seven percent more people chose to fly to Middle Eastern destinations, while flights to Brazil pushed up passenger numbers to Latin America by three percent year-on-year.

UK traffic increased by almost 5 percent thanks to Flybe’s new route to Scotland, which launched in March.

Passenger traffic to Europe, North America and Asia Pacific showed growth of 2.7 percent, 1.2 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

In the first seven months of 2017, Heathrow’s traffic rose by 3.4 percent to 44.66m.