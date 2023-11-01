Accenture and OnProcess will work together to provide clients with after-sales operations along with supply chain delivery capabilities. Credit: Pickawood/Unsplash.

IT services giant Accenture has reached an agreement to buy US-based OnProcess Technology for an undisclosed sum.

Using automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data-driven decision-making, OnProcess offers supply chain managed services.

Through the acquisition, Accenture aims to bolster its supply chain capabilities, with a focus on asset recovery and service supply chain management.

Accenture expects the deal to make it simpler for clients to trace movement, manage repair orders, drive returns, and make sure that assets are reused, disposed of, or recycled.

Headquartered in Boston, OnProcess employs over 1,500 people across the US, Bulgaria, India, and Costa Rica.

OnProcess serves clients across industries such as media and technology, medical devices, communications, manufacturing, and logistics.

Accenture senior managing director of supply chain operations Melissa Twiningdavis said: “In today’s environment, the challenge is to drive cost efficiency while continuing to embed and accelerate resiliency.

“With OnProcess and its highly qualified professionals, we are strengthening our ability to help organisations in their supply chain reinvention efforts, enabling them to leverage domain talent, data and processes, to transform operations successfully.”

OnProcess CEO Oliver Lemanski said: “Accenture will provide our people with exciting new opportunities and expand the value we can deliver to our clients with services and capabilities that create end-to-end solutions.

“Together we will help organizations streamline the entire process chain, create predictability, drive transformation and pave the way to a more sustainable future.”

Last month, Accenture joined the $100m Series B funding round of AI platform Writer.

