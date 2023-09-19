Writer offers an AI platform for businesses. Credit: Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock.

Writer, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform for businesses, has raised $100m in a Series B funding round.

ICONIQ Growth led the round, which was joined by WndrCo, Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, and Aspect Ventures.

Additionally, the round saw participation from multiple clients of Writer including Accenture and Vanguard.

Set up in 2020, Writer offers an AI platform for businesses that seeks to foster growth, boost output, and ensure governance.

The platform offers large language models (LLMs) built by Writer, Knowledge Graph to integrate business data, AI guardrails for ensuring compliance, an application layer of chatbots, prebuilt templates, and composable UI.

Writer plans to use the funding to develop AI-powered automated workflows, enterprise multi-modality LLMs and industry-specific AI models.

The funds will also be used to expand international operations to cater to clients outside the US.

San Francisco, California, US-based Writer claims that its platform conforms with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, Privacy Shield, HIPAA, and PCI and never uses client data to train its AI models.

Writer CEO and co-founder May Habib said: “Our foundation models are best-in-class, and they are auditable, inspectable, and hostable — but it is not just about the models.

“Any CIO who has tried to build an internal generative AI application will tell you that the last mile of quality is the hardest. And we help them nail that, at scale, dozens and dozens of times as they build AI applications and assistants that enable their entire organisation.”

ICONIQ Growth general partner Doug Pepper said: “Writer’s ability to apply the power of generative AI to many different departments within the enterprise—from marketing to product, human resources, and more—has proven to be a game changer for C-suite leaders.

“We believe that generative AI usage within enterprises is hitting an inflexion point, and Writer stands out to us as a leader in providing a full-stack and secure platform to deliver on AI’s incredible promise.”

In 2020, Writer raised $5m in seed funding round and $21m in Series A funding the following year.