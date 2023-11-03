IT services major Accenture has purchased cybersecurity company Innotec Security from Entelgy Group for an undisclosed sum.
The acquired firm is based in Spain and provides cybersecurity-as-a-service, cyber resilience, and cyber risk management services.
Set up in 2002, Innotec Security has its headquarters in Madrid and operations in Seville, Barcelona, and the Basque Country.
Innotec Security will bring a team of 500 people to Accenture, which expects the deal to bolster its position as the managed security services (MSS) provider in Spain.
Specifically, the cybersecurity company provides services such as cyber risk assessment, infrastructure and application security, cyber intelligence, threat simulation, detection, response, and incident management.
The clientele of Innotec Security includes major businesses that operate in Spain’s financial services, energy, logistics, healthcare, transportation, and public sectors.
Accenture security head in Spain and Portugal Agustín Muñoz-Grandes said: “With the acquisition of Innotec Security, we are materially expanding our presence in Spain and adding to our robust MSS capabilities and the in-demand cybersecurity skills we offer clients both locally and globally.”
Innotec Security CEO Félix Muñoz said: “Accenture’s industry-focused approach to cyber defense and its company culture is a great fit for us. Becoming part of Accenture is an excellent opportunity for us to deliver even more value to our growing client base and we’re excited for the next steps on our journey together.”
Separately, Accenture also announced the acquisition of a US-based procurement technology consultancy The Shelby Group.
The Shelby Group assists clients in the manufacturing, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and technology sectors in improving procurement processes.
Earlier this week, Accenture signed a deal to buy OnProcess Technology to bolster its supply chain capabilities.