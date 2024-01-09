IT giant Accenture has unveiled plans to open generative AI studios in nine locations in Asia Pacific and Latin America in response to growing customer demand for the technology.
These studios will connect clients with data and AI experts from Accenture, as well as with ecosystem partners, ventures, and other strategic investments.
Studios will be located across Australia, Japan, Greater China and Philippines, plus Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.
The company already has studios in India and Singapore.
A recent Accenture survey revealed that 77% of the C-suite executives in the Asia Pacific region plan to increase their AI-related investments in 2024.
Similarly, 84% of the C-suite executives in Latin America have expressed intentions to boost their AI spending.
The studios will address a broad spectrum of industry and functional needs, with each studio specialising in sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, public sector, manufacturing, renewable energy, chemicals, and mining.
Scheduled to be operational by January 2024, the studios in Argentina and Mexico will join the network later in the year.
This expansion is part of Accenture’s $3bn investment in data and AI.
Recently, the company has also announced the launch of specialised services to assist clients in developing their own large language models, tailored to their business requirements.
Accenture Growth Markets data and AI lead Vivek Luthra said: “Harnessing the true potential of generative AI lies in going deeper, and building a strong data strategy, anchored in a digital core including a modern cloud and [enterprise resource planning] ERP infrastructure, and mature data and AI capabilities.
“Our generative AI Studios strengthen our existing investments in data and AI to provide our clients with a full spectrum of capabilities to build and scale AI to improve productivity and drive growth.”