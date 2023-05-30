Green Domus brings carbon measurement and net zero transition capabilities. Credit: d.ee_angelo via Shutterstock.

Accenture, an IT services provider, has announced plans to buy Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável (Green Domus) to bolster its sustainability services capabilities.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Set up in 2005, Green Domus is engaged in offering solutions to embed carbon data and insights into clients’ decision-making processes.

The Brazil-based company is said to possess expertise in sustainability frameworks such as the Science Based Targets Initiative, voluntary carbon credits, and emerging regulatory schemes such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

Green Domus has experience operating in various sectors, such as natural resources, agriculture, consumer goods, and retail.

The company offers bespoke mitigation plans that are claimed to cut costs for clients, and it spans product lifecycle assessments, materiality assessments, sustainability measurement and performance, as well as sectoral analytics projects.

Accenture Latin America sustainability services lead Matthew Govier said: “Green Domus’ approach to measuring carbon emissions data and Accenture’s suite of advanced sustainability services, such as our net zero transition solutions, will support our clients in building resilient futures.”

Green Domus is one of Accenture’s most recent acquisitions in the sustainability sector, joining companies such as Avieco, Carbon Intelligence, Greenfish, akzente, and Zestgroup.

Green Domus CEO Felipe Bottini said: “Accenture’s scale and focus on sustainability will be critical to helping our clients address the disruption affecting our communities and planet.

“By joining Accenture, we will use the latest technologies to collaboratively accelerate our ability to embed sustainability into long-lasting solutions that address global challenges such as decarbonization.”

Earlier this month, Accenture joined forces with artificial intelligence-powered climate intelligence platform Cervest to deal with climate risks.