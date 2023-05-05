The insights will help businesses evaluate and manage asset and portfolio weaknesses against climate risks. Credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

IT services provider Accenture has partnered with Cervest, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven climate intelligence platform, to boost resilience as climate threats mount.

Through the alliance, Accenture hopes to expand its capabilities to offer clients across various sectors access to historical, current, and future predictions of climate risks.

The insights can then be used to evaluate and manage asset and portfolio weaknesses in various climate scenarios.

As per the agreement, Accenture will integrate its ESG intelligence expertise with Cervest’s Earth Science AI and machine learning capabilities provided by its CI platform and EarthScan offering.

Accenture sustainability services managing director Vrushali Gaud said: “As climate-related physical and transition risks become more prevalent, companies need to embed climate considerations into risk mitigation and put effective climate strategy and adaptation at the core of long-term business resilience.”

Cervest’s CI platform is said to offer climate risk insights grounded in scientific evidence, including exposure measurements and risk ratings for assets.

Cervest founder and CEO Iggy Bassi said: “Businesses around the world are under mounting pressure to disclose their climate-related financial risk and increase transparency about ESG strategy, governance, risks and opportunities.

“Not only will unified CI enable organizations to accelerate scenario planning, but it will also expand the network of science-backed insights available to make key transactional decisions and meet reporting standards.”

Last week, Accenture agreed to purchase Einr, a Norwegian consulting company, to enhance its SAP technology capabilities.