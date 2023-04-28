Einr specialises in using SAP technologies to enhance logistics solutions. Credit: Jacques Dillies on Unsplash.

IT major Accenture has agreed to buy Norwegian consulting firm Einr for an undisclosed sum, to bolster its SAP technology capabilities.

Einr, which was founded in 2015, specialises in using SAP technologies to enhance logistics solutions for high-volume product flows from manufacturers to consumers.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Accenture’s existing SAP capabilities and facilitate faster supply chain transformation for retail and consumer electronics companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Einr’s team of 42 will become part of Accenture’s SAP business group.

The team will bring skills in assortment planning, supply chain management, transportation management, and retail management, strengthening Accenture’s SAP offerings.

Accenture senior managing director and Enterprise & Industry Technologies lead Emma McGuigan said: “In times of disruption, organisations need to reinvent their supply chains to meet rapidly changing customer expectations, grow and become more profitable.

“With the acquisition of Einr, we will strengthen our SAP supply chain and logistics capabilities, which help our clients move to more responsive, resilient and sustainable supply chains.”

Einr managing director Per Atle Steinsland added: “For the past eight years, we have delivered high volume logistics, retail and supply chain management solutions that helped our clients transform and grow within their industries.

“Together with Accenture, we will be able to deliver these highly specialised capabilities at scale, while creating exciting new development opportunities for our people.”

Earlier this week, Accenture announced an extension of its alliance with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered cyber security solutions.