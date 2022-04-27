Accenture’s IT hiring activity declines 23.6% in March 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 23.6% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.33% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 48.55% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 13.6% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 90.7% in March 2022, and a 34.09% rise over February 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 5.21% in March 2022, and registered growth of 158.42%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.56% in March 2022, a 55.43% rise from February 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with an 85.08% share, which marked a 31.28% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 6.99%, registering a 44.93% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.74% share and a 67.55% rise over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.06% and a month-on-month increase of 72.41%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 33.33% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 80.41% share in March 2022, a 28.56% growth over February 2022. US featured next with a 5.35% share, up 39.23% over the previous month. China recorded a 1.7% share, an increase of 190.91% compared with February 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 62.65%, up by 27.19% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 23.6% share, a growth of 41.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.49% share, up 60.96% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month increase of 78.57%.