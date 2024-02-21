ADOBE has launched an AI assistant in its Reader and Acrobat applications that can produce summaries of PDFs and other documents. The move comes as Adobe and other software companies continue to look for ways to harness the potential of AI.
Adobe’s AI assistant can help users quickly understand PDFs and other long documents by generating brief overviews of their content.
Users can also ask specific questions about the document through the AI assistant’s conversational interface.
Adobe is one of many AI models that offer analysis of long documents.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini offer a PDF reading feature but require users to upload the document separately. Adobe’s new feature is pre-built into the application and requires no further upload.
The US company created the PDF document in 1993 and said its digital document technology “has laid the foundation for AI Assistant to deliver reliable, high-quality output.”
“By combining the power of generative AI with a deep understanding of documents, Adobe will transform the way people interact with and extract value from their most important documents,” the company said in a statement.
According to GlobalData forecasts, the total AI market, including software, hardware, and services, will be worth $383.3bn in 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from $81.3bn in 2022.
The global specialised AI applications market will be worth $146bn in 2030, up from $31.1bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.3%.