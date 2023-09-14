Adobe’s Firefly family of AI tools promise a “new era” of creativity for businesses. Credit: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

ADOBE has released its Firefly family of generative AI products, which it describes as a “new era” of AI-enhanced creativity.

Included in the release is the Firefly web application text-to-image generator, including new AI capabilities in Photoshop and Illustrator.

Adobe claims that Firefly can understand and respond to prompts in over 100 different languages. The model was also trained on Adobe Stock Photos, in order to avoid copyright issues and enable businesses to confidently use and display generated images.

There will also be opportunities for businesses using Firefly to obtain intellectual property protection over content they have generated.

Adobe clarified that content credentials will be used on images generated by Firefly to signal that generative AI was used to create the content.

This is in line with Google’s own release of an AI watermark this August. The need for AI watermarks is becoming increasingly pressing, with research suggesting that it is becoming harder for people to recognise AI generated content.

With over two billion images generated during its beta testing, Firefly could completely transform the daily work of businesses’ marketing and creative teams.

President of Daily Experience Business at Adobe, Anil Chakravarthy, is confident that generative AI can transform the modern content supply chain.

“Adobe GenStudio gives creative and marketing teams what they need to take full advantage of generative AI and transform the creative-to-activation process with a seamless solution,” Chakravarthy said in a statement.

Research analyst GlobalData forecasts that the global market of AI computer vision applications will be worth $123bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30%.

Chakravarthy also stated the ability to create more personalised content on a faster, wider scale with Adobe’s new generative AI features.

Speaking on the topic of AI and personalised content Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti told Futurism in May 2023: “Generative AI will begin to replace the majority of static content.”

“Audiences will begin to expect all content to be personalised, interactive and dynamic with embedded intelligence.

“Whilst traditional content creation has typically taken businesses around the world weeks, or months, of development, Adobe believes Firefly can help speed this process “into minutes instead of hours and days,” said Peretti.