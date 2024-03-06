A new Swedish clinical study has demonstrated the superiority of an AI-algorithm-guided melanoma diagnosis.
The study indicated high precision in identifying melanomas using AI compared to traditional diagnostic methods.
The clinical trial, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, involved 228 patients in 37 Swedish primary care facilities, using Dermalyser, a smartphone-based diagnostic tool.
Among 253 identified lesions of concern, 21 were confirmed as melanomas, including 11 invasive melanomas and 10 melanomas in situ (precancerous lesions).
Dermalyser’s accuracy in identifying melanomas was evaluated using the Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristic curve, showing high sensitivity and specificity, especially for invasive melanomas.
Magnus Falk, Associate Professor in General Practice and Principal Investigator, emphasised the high diagnostic accuracy.
“The clinical decision support tool evaluated in this investigation showed high diagnostic accuracy when used prospectively on primary care patients, which could add significant clinical value for PCPs in assessing skin lesions to detect melanoma,” Falk said.
Christoffer Ekström, CEO of AI Medical Technology, said he believed the trial had descively proven that using AI “can revolutionise melanoma diagnosis”.
“This will save lives and also remove the anxiety and often devastating consequences of false results,” Ekström said.
The use of AI in medicine is nothing new but pharmaceutical companies have been ramping up their AI operations in recent months.
In April, vaccine maker Moderna partnered with IBM to examine how quantum computing and AI can be used to develop future mRNA medicines.
According to data supplied by research firm GlobalData, mentions of AI in relation to the pharmaceutical sector reached a peak in Q3 2023 with 510 mentions.