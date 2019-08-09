Businesses should do more to prevent artificial intelligence (AI) from “entrenching existing unfairness and barriers”, a new report by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said.

Although AI is often thought to remove bias from many aspects of business such as the recruitment process, the technology can unfortunately reflect or amplify existing biases.

According to MIT, there are two main ways that bias shows up in training data: either the data you collect is unrepresentative of reality, or it reflects existing prejudices. In other words, if the data used to train AI reflects biases such as racism or sexism, the AI will “learn” these biases.

According to research by PwC, just a quarter of organisations that are deploying AI are prioritising the issue of AI ethics.

The report, AI: Ethics Into Practice, has called for businesses to “challenge unfair bias in data and ensure teams designing the technology are diverse”. Currently, women make up just 22% of all professionals in AI, with a smaller percentage women of colour. When teams behind AI lack diversity, it is easier for biases to creep in.

It has also urged organisations to scrutinise the data being fed into AI systems more closely to check for prejudices against certain groups, with employees monitoring this more closely than it currently is.

The business case for tackling AI bias

Furthermore, the CBI has also said that businesses that “embed an ethical approach to AI will also make businesses more competitive as “diverse businesses are more likely to outperform their rivals”, demonstrating that there is a clear business case for adopting good practice in this area.

Agata Nowakowska, AVP at Skillsoft believes that organisations should be doing more to ensure that a more diverse group of people is involved in the training of AI: