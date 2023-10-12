Kevin Lee speaks at the Chatbot Summit 2023 in London Credit: Verdict

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots will not only be to provide customer satisfaction, but also to provide suggestions on how businesses should work, Kevin Lee, BT’s chief digital officer (CDO), said at the Chatbot Summit 2023 on Thursday (12 Oct).

Aimee, a generative AI chatbot launched last year by BT, is currently being utilised by the telecommunications giant for a variety of functions; including telling users about the status of a bill, altering subscriptions and more.

Aimee has been growing in sophistication since its launch, as it continues to learn from every conversation.

In the future, Aimee will be able to know what features are needed for certain customers – even if they don’t exist yet, Lee explained.

“Because Aimee has been harvesting its large language model across millions of customers a day, she will start to know what features we actually need to build for that particular customer,” Lee said.

Aimee will be able to use the evidence and patterns it notices from customer interactions to alert the company of a requirement to start building the feature, Lee explained.

Beyond 2025, BT predicts Aimee will have a net promotion score (NPS) of over 80, after having completed over 400 million customer conversations.

Discussing the integration of AI chatbots into business, Lee claimed it was important for companies to be aware of “what foundation you have and don’t have”.

“You really need have the right mindset of people who are looking at AI as a recipe for future success,” Lee said.

The BT CDO claimed that a company full of human agents is better than a company with a chatbot without purpose.

“It’s okay if you have a company that is fully agent based… they are actually arguably doing a much better job than the bot that doesn’t do anything other than irritate customers,” Lee said.

AI chatbots like Aimee are “here to stay forever and will change the entire landscape of customer expectation and how [businesses] work,” he said.