AI MedTech platform is aiming to tackle drug-resistant pathogens

Belfast start-up AMPLY has raised £900k to develop a range of new products that hopes to tackle multi-drug resistent pathogens using its artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery platform.

It hopes to ensure new strains of antibiotics can still tackle global threat diseases, despite antimicrobial resistance. Which is when bacteria and viruses become resistant to medication, making previous treatments ineffective.

The Belfast start-up is using the power of AI to discover alternative anti-infective medicines that would work against global diseases, UKTN reports.

“It is exciting to be able to advance the commercial development of AMPLY Discovery thanks to the tremendous support of our investors and Queen’s University Belfast,” AMPLY co-founder and CEO Dr Ben Thomas said.

“The development of initial research in this domain started out almost a decade ago when I considered adopting AI and machine learning techniques, I had worked with in financial markets for the computational biology domain.”

Computer-aided drug design methods have increasingly been using more AI technology, as it can “rapidly assimilate big data”, according to a Global Data report.

“It can be used to quickly identify and validate drug targets, screen billions of potential molecules for hit generation and optimization, and predict patient response of treatment,” the report stated.

“This can significantly reduce the time and cost to get a drug to market, particularly in areas of unmet need such as the development of new antibiotics or rare and neglected diseases.”

The AMPLY deal is the latest in a long line of Medtech-related deals throughout the last decade.

The rise of bacteria and viruses becoming resistant to antibiotics, along with a recent pandemic, has led to a large increase in Medtech funding.

In 2013, 130 Medtech deals were recorded, valued at $1.047m. This has increased dramatically in the last nine years. At the start of 2022, 409 Medtech deals were carried out, valued at $10.7m.

However, at its 2019 peak, there were 748 Medtech deals in the works, valued at $16.8m. In 2021, there were slightly fewer deals at 730 but the value was significantly higher at $25.5m.

This follows news that the UK government announced a new AI rulebook, planning to become an AI superpower, post-Brexit, as Verdict previously reported.

