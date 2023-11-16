Stability AI is the creator of AI-powered image generator Stable Difussion Credit: Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto

An executive at artificial intelligence (AI) startup Stability AI resigned last week after claiming he did not believe it was legal to develop AI models with the use of copyrighted content.

The departure comes as the company, and several other AI companies, face lawsuits from artists and others who claim their work has been unfairly used in the development of generative AI (GenAI) systems.

GenAI is trained by scraping large swaths of data use to train large language models (LLMs) to generate content.

Stability AI, known mostly for its AI-powered image tool Stable Diffusion, claims all of its practices are protected under “fair use” in US law.

Stock image giant Getty Images launched a lawsuit against Stable Diffusion in February, alleging the company used 12 million images to train its AI model “without permission … or compensation.”

Ed Newton-Rex, former vice president of audio at Stability AI, wrote in a registration statement that “exploiting creators can’t be the long-term solution” for GenAI.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Newton-Rex wrote: “To be clear, I’m a supporter of GenAI. It will have many benefits — that’s why I’ve worked on it for 13 years.

“But I can only support GenAI that doesn’t exploit creators by training models — which may replace them — on their work without permission. I’m sure I’m not the only person inside these GenAI companies who doesn’t think the claim of ‘fair use’ is fair to creators.”

He added that he hoped others in the industry would speak up so that companies realise that exploiting creators can’t be the long-term solution in GenAI.

The use of copyrighted material in the training of GenAI has been a growing issue, especially for businesses looking to integrate the technology.

“Many image generators, when asked to generate work in the style of a specific artist, include a variant of the artist’s watermark, showing that it’s directly pulling their work in order to generate these new images – without permission,” Justin Gould, head of performance marketing at internet service provider Fasthosts, told Verdict.

Gould believes there should be an opt-in system where “artists, writers, and anyone else who has creative works online can expressly state that they’re happy for their work to be used to train these AI models”.

However, he states there is “very few people out there who would actually be happy to give their work to a tool whose ultimate goal is to replace them, so I’d prepare for plenty more lawsuits to be introduced in the near future.”

Lynda Dettling, policy manager at Access Partnership, said that businesses should be using GenAI tools that are built strictly off legally obtained and licensed content.

“I would urge businesses to use these and avoid the risks that may arise from models that scrape the internet for data, and are not transparent about their sources,” Dettling told Verdict.

“Moving forward, the pending EU AI Act will hopefully mandate GenAI tool providers to publicly disclose their training data, which will provide a little more clarity and assurance for users,” she added.