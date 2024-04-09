AI training could help support women’s confidence and credibility among peers. Credit: vectorfusionart/shutterstock

AI training could help retain women in tech and secure their careers, according to research from learning platform Skillsoft.

Skillsoft’s report suggests that one in three women working in technology are considering leaving their jobs within the next year.

Retraining in AI could help stop these women from leaving the industry entirely.

“The tech industry can’t afford such a talent exodus during existing skills shortages that businesses are already struggling with, so it’s crucial to implement initiatives that can help reverse this trend,” said Skillsoft’s chief information officer, Orla Daly.

Daly stated that over half of women surveyed cited equitable pay as the leading way businesses can support them, but a further 36% also cited training and professional development opportunities as crucial unmet needs for women in tech.

“Providing these benefits will not only help organisations engage and retain women technologists but also help them fill critical gaps in technical and leadership skills,” said Daly.

When Skillsoft asked women what tech-related career topics they were interested in, AI and machine learning was the most cited answer (41%).

Despite this, the report found that more than 60% of women who used AI in their daily work felt as though they required more training on the technology.

Education and training are identified as pivotal factors in encouraging and retaining women in tech. Skillsoft’s report suggests that ensuring women in tech are adequately trained in AI could support them in pursuing the roles they are interested in, thereby lengthening their technology careers.

Skillsoft found that women who had received AI training reported a higher level of confidence and over 30% stated that it had helped boost their credibility among peers.

However, the report did acknowledge that the majority (69%) of this year’s participants were white, despite surveying women from around the world. Many of whom also held a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Skillsoft added that this emphasised the need to democratise access to education and training.