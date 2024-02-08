Enterprises will become more open to using AI as an important defensive tool in their cybersecurity arsenal in 2024, according to research company GlobalData.
The interest in using AI to bolster a company’s cybersecurity has received some scepticism over the past few years, with much of the doubt aimed at the maturity and accuracy of the technology.
However, as AI has grown in sophistication throughout 2023, cloud service providers, managed security service providers and vendors have been planning to incorporate the emerging technology into their security solutions in 2024.
GlobalData’s 2024 cloud enterprise predictions notes that vendors will be following suit from hyperscalers that have already added AI into their defense arsenal.
Tech giants like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud are currently using the emerging technology to accelerate threat detection, better assess risk and improve vulnerability management.
Government intelligence agencies in the US have also been using AI in their defence arsenal to spot infiltrations into critical infrastructure, according to GlobalData.
Despite the growing trust in AI’s capabilities, the increased accessibility of the technology means bad actors will likely be able to manipulate the technology to their own advantage.
As GlobalData states, cyber criminals get more creative with their techniques, and better organised in launching exploits with every year that passes.
With an increased number of cyberattacks every year, companies are increasingly looking to AI for efficient incident response.
“Automating incident response with AI makes it easier to resolve more incidents quickly, reducing the organisation’s downtime and resources required to deal with IT security,” GlobalData stated in its Thematic Research: Cybersecurity 2023 report.