As global HR teams and leaders report rising workloads and strain, AI will allow HR professionals more free time to add quality human value to their work, according to Jorge Aisa-Dreyfus, head of talent, capability, and culture at Sage.
Talking at the HR Technologies UK conference on Wednesday (17 April), Aisa-Dreyfus said that AI will soon eliminate admin tasks that “bog down” HR professionals.
Onboarding, reference collecting and other admin tasks which typically fall under a HR team can all be automated to some degree to allow more time for a quality approach, Aisa-Dreyfus explained.
Aisa-Dreyfus said that the use of AI will allow HR professionals to have time for more “strategic workforce planning to help the business not only think about this year but also about five years from now.”
“[AI] creates efficiency and you will be able to spend your time differently if you know you have to do less of the manual work to do it,” Aisa-Dreyfus said.
An April 2024 global report from software company Sage found that the majority of HR professionals are eager to implement AI to ease the burden of admin jobs and take away time-consuming tasks.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The annual report, titled The Changing Face of HR, surveyed over 1,000 HR leaders across a range of sectors and countries.
Sage found that 95% of respondents reported an increase in their workload over the past year, and found that 77% believed AI could revolutionise day-to-day operations.
Despite the HR world calling for a greater implementation of AI, fears remain across most industries about AI job replacement. Asia-Dreyfus does not believe this is even close to happening.
“If anyone is thinking we’re all going to be replaced by AI in an HR world, I think that is not going to happen anytime soon,” Aisa-Dreyfus said. “But you will be able to spend more time doing the things that really add value and that you care about as it eases the workload,” he added.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.