Amazon Clinic has expanded to all 50 US states Credit: Amazon

Amazon has announced that it is expanding its virtual health clinic service across the entire US, allowing users in every state to connect with health-care providers via video-links.

The e-retailer and web service provider launched the medical service, Amazon Clinic, last year in select parts of the country.

Amazon Clinic is not a provider of telemedicine, instead it partners with telemedicine services across the country and hosts them on the Clinic platform.

There are four providers currently partnered with Amazon Clinic; Curai Health, Hello Alpha, SteadyMD and Wheel.

Users who subscribe to the service are asked to choose from a list of common conditions, select a provider and fill in a short list of questions.

The service is to treat low-risk conditions such as acne, colds and headaches.

Amazon Clinic will then attempt to connect the user with a clinic over text message or video call.

According to CNBC, only users in 34 states are able to connect to clinicians with text message, due to regulatory issues. Users in every state are able to connect via video link.

Amazon has a long history of attempting to break into the healthcare market, with a list substantial list of closed services and projects.

In 2018, Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack, which two years later led to the opening of its own online pharmacy.

Also in 2018, the e-retailer partnered opened an incubator that aimed to improve employer health programs. This was shut down in 2021.

Amazon also launched, then shut down, a telehealth service named Amazon Care.

The e-retailer giant reported revenues of $513.9m for the fiscal year ending in December 2022, an increase of 9.4% over the previous year, according to research company GlobalData.

The net loss of the company was $2.7m in 2022, compared to a net profit of $33.3m in 2021.