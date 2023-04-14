Credit: Shutterstock

Amazon’s cloud services subsidiary – AWS – has launched a suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, as competition increases amongst Big Tech to dominate the generative AI space.

The runaway success of OpenAI’s, ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, has been followed by a host of subsequent launches by Big Tech companies including Google’s own generative AI offering, Bard, and Microsoft incorporating generative AI features into its Office products.

Generative AI is a subset of machine learning (ML) powered by large language models and multi-modal models which include text, images, video, and audio.

Generative AI will impact businesses across multiple sectors including financial services, health care, education and media.

According to Amazon: “we believe AI and ML are among the most transformational technologies of our time, capable of tackling some of humanity’s most challenging problems. That is why, for the last 25 years, Amazon has invested heavily in the development of AI and ML, infusing these capabilities into every business unit.

Amazon’s new generative AI offering, Bedrock, is a service for building and scaling generative AI applications that can generate text, images, audio, and synthetic data in response to prompts, according to the company. Bedrock will provide customers with access to the large language models that generative AI relies on.