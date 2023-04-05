Affected employees belong to Amazon’s video gaming divisions. Credit: Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash.

E-commerce giant Amazon has laid off 100 employees from its video gaming divisions, including Amazon’s San Diego gaming studio, Game Growth group and Prime Gaming.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has attributed recent cuts to its ‘struggle’ in capaitalising the resources from its gaming divisions and CROWN channel.

This job cut round is part of the company’s previously announced broader cutbacks from its Twitch business.

Crown is an entertainment show telecasted via Twitch streaming service. This streaming service has also laid off around 400 of its employees.

The report further claimed that Amazon has cancelled and eliminated several titles from sale division, which was established in 2012.

“Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress,” Amazon Games vice-president Christoph Hartmann wrote a memo on 4 April addressing affected workers.

Hartman said that even after the layoffs, employees associated with an ‘unannounced project’ at San Diego studio will continue to work and ‘double down’ the pre-production stage of the project.

Expansion of another unannounced project being performed from the company’s Montreal studio will also continue.

In a separate development over layoffs, several Google employees have walked out of the multinational technology company’s offices across London on 4 April.

According to Reuters, the move comes in response to Google’s recent layoff drives across various sectors, including technology.

Citing data from tracking site Layoffs.fyi, the report said Google has laid off over 290,000 employees until now.

According to trade union Unite, the company has ‘ignored’ the concerns of its employees across the UK.

Tech giant Apple is also planning to lay off a small number of employees from its corporate retail teams, as part of its “streamlining effort”.