According to Apple, the layoff is a streamlining initiative. Credit: Andy Wang on Unsplash.

Apple is letting go a small number of employees from its corporate retail teams, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The job cuts will impact the iPhone maker’s development and preservation teams, the sources said.

The impacted team is in charge of building and maintaining Apple retail outlets and other facilities all over the world. Apple presented the change as a streamlining initiative rather than a layoff.

The firm informed staff that the modifications will enhance store maintenance worldwide and that it would help impacted employees.

In the recent month, concerns about an economic slump due to soaring interest rates have triggered layoffs across the technology sector.

The exact number of redundancies at Apple was not immediately known but they are likely to be small.

Even as the company tries to reduce cost and trim much of its contractor workforce, such as on-contract engineers, recruiters, and security guards, the iPhone maker has mostly avoided corporate layoffs.

Before the pandemic, the firm fired a few hundred employees from its self-driving car division.

Following the most recent job cuts, Apple told the affected employees that they can re-apply for a variety of positions that were comparable to their previous roles.

Those not accepting the new position are likely to get severance pay of up to four months, the sources said. Apple is also slashing some management roles. They can also be re-hired but their pay may not be the same, the sources added.

In September 2022, Apple had 164,000 employees.

Last month, Amazon laid off 9,000 employees across its cloud computing and Twitch business.