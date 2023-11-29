Since the 2022 release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, businesses have rushed to integrate AI chatbots into their workflows. Credit: Tada Images/shutterstock

Amazon has unveiled a new AI chatbot named Q specifically for businesses. The US tech giant stated that the chatbot is aimed at helping businesses answer customer queries, summarise long documents and emails and increase worker efficiency.

Amazon also stated that Q will be able to troubleshoot problems its customers have with other AWS products and aid customers with coding.

The new chatbot is currently available for free as a preview, but beyond a preview it will costs users $20 per month.

Amazon’s competitor Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant subscription costs its customers $30 a month.

Since the November 2022 release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT businesses have been racing to integrate AI into their workflows.

CEO of AI provider Faculty, Dr. Marc Warner, commented that businesses must not overlook the potential dangers that come with AI chatbots, such as generating biased or false information.

Warner stated that Amazon must consider safety in its AI design.

“AI should supplement human activity, not replace it, and humans should have full oversight of an AI system,” stated Warner, “Amazon should keep this front of mind to ensure a brighter future that doesn’t sacrifice data privacy or risk harms.”

In its executive summary on AI, research company GlobalData forecasted that global AI market will reach $900bn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In the near future, GlobalData predicts that AI will disrupt almost every sector as the technology becomes more accurate and reliable.

Whilst current large language models are typically up to 80% accurate in their responses, GlobalData predicts that 99% accuracy could be reached within the next 30 years.