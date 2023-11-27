Clarity AI is being powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a partnership with Clarity AI, a leading technology company that delivers environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights to help companies invest sustainably.

Clarity AI will be leveraging AWS’s cloud capabilities to power its sustainability platform which analyses millions of data points for users.

The platform currently provides data on over on 70,000 companies, 420,000 funds, and 400 local governments.

Clarity AI will also be making use of AWS generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

The company recently built GenAI models using Amazon SageMaker, the tech giant’s machine learning creation tool. The GenAI models are being used by Clarity AI to uncover new data points to further help its clients.

Clarity AI is also running a GenAI chatbot on AWS to boost the efficiency of its inquiry response.

The company said the partnership will further aid its mission to provide investors and consumers insight into a company’s sustainability rating.

Many investment and purchase decisions are based on reporting frameworks, such as ESG reports. Ángel Agudo, board director and senior vice president of product at Clarity AI, said: “AWS provides the cloud services, flexibility, and scale we need to be a data-driven company, to unlock the power of AI, and to deliver critical sustainability insights to investors, consumers, and organisations making key decisions that impact our planet and its inhabitants each and every day.”

AWS is the world’s most widely adopted cloud service provider. According to GlobalData’s company profile analysis, this is due to the potency of its on-demand compute and storage solutions portfolio.

In Q4 2022, AWS reported a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $21.4bn, according to GlobalData. Growth slowed versus the previous quarters in which it saw 27.5% and 33% growth seen in Q3 and Q2.

“GenAI has the potential to transform every application, business, and industry, and Clarity AI is a great example of how this technology can deliver important benefits for business, society, and the planet, helping the world make more sustainable investments and purchase decisions,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing and global services at AWS.