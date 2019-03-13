GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The worlds of online and offline retail are merging. Ambient commerce sits in the middle. This is why Amazon and Alibaba, the world’s dominant online retailers, have both invested billions in acquiring stakes in physical retailers.

Having gained a physical foothold on the high street these retailers are now exploring the application of their technical know-how to the retail experience, by experimenting with ambient commerce in the high street.

Ambient commerce: one case for the IoT that offers consumers the promise of a new way to shop

There was commerce; which was then disrupted by ecommerce; now ambient commerce is setting out to challenge ecommerce by combining the physical space associated with traditional retail with technology. The term describes a new form of shopping which makes use of sensors coupled with AI to help customers select and pay for their goods without the need for keyboards or cash registers.

