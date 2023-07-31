AMD has been present in India since 2001. Credit: Timothy Dykes on Unsplash.

US-based semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced plans to invest $400m (Rs32.8bn) in India over the next five years.

The announcement was made at SemiconIndia 2023, an annual chip conference that began last week.

As part of the investment, AMD plans to set up a new 500,000ft² campus to serve as its biggest design centre.

Located in Bangalore, Karnataka, the new campus is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

It will include a lab space, advanced collaboration technologies, and is designed to promote teamwork, AMD said.

The investment will also see AMD provide nearly 3,000 new engineering jobs by the end of 2028.

AMD stated that its move is supported by semiconductor industry-focused policies of the Government of India.

The chipmaker has been present in India since 2001 and currently employs 6,500 people.

AMD executive vice president and chief technology officer Mark Papermaster said: “AMD has one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios fueled by growth in artificial intelligence, networking and 6G communications, and our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide.”

Indian Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “I welcome AMD’s decision to set up its largest R&D design centre in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership. It will certainly play an important role in building a world-class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem.

“It will also provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse PM Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a global talent hub.”

Last month, Micron Technology, another US chip manufacturer, announced plans to build a chip assembly and testing facility in India.