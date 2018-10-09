Priya is a staff writer at Verdict. She can be reached at Priya.Kantaria@verdict.co.uk

The US has topped a list of the world’s most internet addicted countries, according to price comparison website Compare the Market.

The company analysed the total number of free Wi-Fi spots, the number of mobile subscriptions per person and the percentage of the population who use the internet.

With this data, it worked out a ranking for the most internet-addicted countries worldwide.

The study revealed that the average American spends 24 hours a week online.

Mobile subscriptions are at 1.23 per person across the whole of the US and 76% of the population are regular users of the internet.

Compare the Market said: “In the era of fake news, Snapchat and #selfie, it seems we are never too far away from our phones or without access to the internet.”

Top 15 most internet addicted countries: (Ranked by the three factors)

Rank Country 1 United States 2 Brazil 3 Macao 4 Russia 5 United Arab Emirates 6 Bahrain 7 Hong Kong 8 Saudi Arabia 9 United Kingdom 10 South Korea 11 Luxembourg 12 Germany 13 Austria 14 Japan 15 Denmark

Brazil takes 2nd place in world’s most internet addicted countries

Brazil took second place after the States in the list of top countries needing a digital detox.

The South American country with a population of 210m, according to Worldometer, provides the highest number of free Wi-Fi locations at over half a million (559,490) – 40,000 more than the US.

The average person in Macao has over 3 mobile subscriptions

Macao came third in Compare the Market’s ranking of internet addicted countries.

The average person in the autonomous Chinese region has 3.22 mobile phone subscriptions, but Macao only has 292 free Wi-Fi spots.

Bahrain is at sixth place and Luxembourg at 11th, both have 98% of their populations regularly connected to the worldwide web.

After Bahrain and Luxembourg are a mix of Middle Eastern, Asian and European cities, with Denmark at 97% of the population regularly connecting to the internet, the UK at 95%, Japan and South Korea at 93% and UAE at 91%.

In terms of mobile subscriptions, the results suggest that some populations have two or three mobile phones in their pocket.

Hong Kong follows Macao for mobile popularity, with 2.41 mobiles per person, followed by UAE (2.15) and Bahrain (2.1).