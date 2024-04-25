Research and analysis company GlobalData published its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisors league table for Q1 2024 in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom led the ranking in total value of deals advised on, followed by Goodwin Proctor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.
The league table was compiled by GlobalData using data from its financial deals data base.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom earned its lead position by advising on deals collectively worth $66.1bn.
Goodwin Proctor followed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom by advising on deals with a collective value of $36bn.
Kirkland & Ellis led the way in advising on the highest number of deals, advising on 30 deals during the first quarter of 2024.
Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, gave his perspective on the results.
“Both Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis outpaced their peers by a significant margin in terms of value and volume in Q1 2024, respectively,” stated Bose.
“While Kirkland & Ellis was the top adviser by volume in Q1 2023 and also managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1 2024, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom went ahead from occupying the 11th position by value in Q1 2023 to top the chart in Q1 2024 due to involvement in big-ticket deals,” he said.
“During Q1 2024, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised on five billion-dollar deals, which also included three mega deals valued more than $10bn,” he added.