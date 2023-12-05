AmTRAN Technology saw the highest growth of 249% in patent filings in July and 149% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 249% and grants by 66%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of AmTRAN Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

AmTRAN Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in Taiwan(TW) with 10 publications in Q3 2023

The Taiwan(TW) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 40% filings and 67% grants. The Taiwan(TW), United States(US), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where AmTRAN Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, AmTRAN Technology has 67% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 33% in United States(US), and 0% in China(CN).

TCL Technology Group could be the strongest competitor for AmTRAN Technology

TCL Technology Group and Nichia secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to collaboration tools and climate change lead AmTRAN Technology's portfolio

AmTRAN Technology has the highest number of patents in collaboration tools followed by, climate change and conversational platforms. For collaboration tools, nearly 30% of patents were filed and 20% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Conferencing & telepresence related patents lead AmTRAN Technology portfolio followed by consumer applications, and augmented reality

AmTRAN Technology has highest number of patents in conferencing & telepresence followed by consumer applications, augmented reality, other communications equipment and voice recognition technology. For conferencing & telepresence, nearly 10% of patents were filed and 5% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



