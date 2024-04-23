Space has long been a frontier for geopolitical competition. Credit: IM_photo via Shutterstock.

The US-led Artemis Accords are a set of non-binding principles designed to guide peaceful cooperation in the exploration of outer space, including the Moon and eventually Mars. They cover provisions on transparency, interoperability, registration of space objects, release of scientific data, protecting space heritage, the use of space resources, deconfliction of space activities, and emergency assistance.

Who’s involved?

The Accords were established in 2020 by eight founding nations: Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and of course the US.

The Accords build upon existing—but now deeply outdated—space regulations, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, 1968 Rescue and Return Agreement, 1972 Liability Convention, and 1975 Registration Convention. As a sign of the breadth of countries signing the Accords, Slovenia became the 39th nation to sign the Accords on April 19, 2024. In doing so, Slovenia became the third European signatory in just five days—Switzerland and Sweden signed the Accords on April 15 and April 16, respectively.

India, which has been able to punch above its budget in space, signed the Accords back in June 2023. This forms part of a broader trend of strengthening ties between India and the US in space.

China and Russia

China and Russia, the two other space superpowers aside from the US, are notable absentees from the signatories of the Artemis Accords. This is unsurprising, particularly in light of the current geopolitical climate. Space has long been a frontier for geopolitical competition. In recent years, heightened security concerns surrounding China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have further isolated Beijing and Moscow’s space operations from the West. It isn’t in China or Russia’s interests for the US-led Artemis Accords to succeed in such circumstances.

In a marriage of necessity, with no other major allies to turn to, China and Russia are increasingly teaming up in space to take on the US space juggernaut. The US spent $73.2bn on space programs in 2023—China and Russia’s combined spending totalled just $17.56bn. China and Russia have announced plans to put a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2035, which will fuel a planned joint China-Russia Moon base. Partnerships are at the core of the space economy. No one, even Nasa, can go it alone.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Space regulation is desperately needed

However, a new body of space regulation fit for the 21st century and which all major space superpowers are party to is desperately needed. The Artemis Accords are of course non-binding. But they make a good start in attempting to set norms on peaceful cooperation in space. This is an essential first step in proactively tackling potential geopolitical flashpoints looming in this frontier.

One such concern is conflict for resources on the Moon. There are possibly trillions of dollars’ worth of untapped lunar resources. Without global regulations or norms in place to guide ownership and mining rights, disputes over lunar resources could quickly spiral into an unwanted confrontation.

Space debris is also a real concern. As of November 2023, there are currently over 130 million pieces of space debris in orbit, according to the EU Space Agency. The likelihood of collisions will rise as more objects are launched into space. Yet, there is no global legal framework targeting the issue of space debris. Only in 2023 did the US Government issue the world’s first space debris fine.

Cooperation on space regulation—even an Artemis Accord-style agreement in the interim—between all major space players needs to become a global priority. Discussions need to focus on regulations or norms concerning the ownership and mining rights of lunar resources and the removal of space debris. Then, efforts can shift to more long-term issues surrounding asteroid mining and the colonisation of Mars. The US, China, and Russia need to get around a table and start working together on global space regulation.