Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google will collaborate with Japan to create guidelines for the use of AI by its government.
GlobalData’s 2023 thematic intelligence report into tech regulation showed that Microsoft, Amazon and Google dominated news headlines about tech regulation between 2018 and 2023.
The Japanese cities of Osaka, Nagoya, Tsukuba and Yokosuka will join talks with Microsoft, AWS and Google tomorrow (1 May) to create guidelines by April 2025.
Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI opened its first Japanese office in Tokyo on 15 April following an uptake of Japanese local governments using ChatGPT.
Integrating generative AI tools like ChatGPT into government work requires strict guidelines to avoid misinformation and data privacy breaches.
While the majority of press coverage around Big Tech revolved around antitrust, the role of these companies in regulating AI has been increasingly scrutinised.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
GlobalData forecasts that the total AI market is set to exceed a value of $909bn worldwide by 2030.
Generative AI revenues are set to be the fastest growing segment of this market, achieving a CAGR of 80% between 2022 and 2027, reaching upwards of $33bn.