The company has developed an AI assistant capable of performing text-based tasks. Credit: TippaPatt via Shutterstock.

Anthropic, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has raised $450m in a Series C funding round to offer AI solutions.

Spark Capital led the round, which saw participation from Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and other investors.

Anthropic, which was co-founded by former OpenAI executives, said the funding will allow it to develop new AI systems. The company also plans to use the proceeds to support AI safety research and hire new employees across multiple functions.

The company has developed an AI assistant, called Claude, capable of performing text-based tasks similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said: “We are thrilled that these leading investors and technology companies are supporting Anthropic’s mission: AI research and products that put safety at the frontier.

“The systems we are building are being designed to provide reliable AI services that can positively impact businesses and consumers now and in the future.”

With the funding, the San Francisco, California-based company has now raised $1bn, becoming one of the top well-funded AI startups.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that the new funding has valued Anthropic at $5bn.

As part of the funding agreement, Spark Capital general partner Yasmin Razavi has joined the startup’s board of directors.

Razavi said: “Anthropic has assembled a world-class technical team that is dedicated to building safe and capable AI systems. The overwhelmingly positive response to Anthropic’s products and research hints at AI’s broader potential for unlocking a new paradigm of flourishing in our society.”

Last week, Zoom said it is investing in Anthropic and integrating Claude across its platforms such as Team Chat, Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard and Zoom IQ.