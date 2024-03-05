Yesterday (4 March), AI company Anthropic’s Claude chatbot introduced the Claude 3 family, a trio of AI models called Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus.
Opus and Sonnet are now available on claude.ai and the Claude API, extending their reach to 159 countries. Haiku is expected to soon join the lineup.
San Francisco-based Anthropic, founded by two former senior members of OpenAI, raised $7.3bn in the year leading up to February 2024 and is widely viewed as prominent AI rival for legacy Big Tech.
Haiku stands as the fastest and most comprehensive of the models.
Anthropic says Claude 3 models boast advanced vision capabilities, adept at processing various visual formats. They address past issues with significantly reduced refusals and improved accuracy.
Anthropic claims Opus achieves near-perfect recall, surpassing 99% accuracy, and recognises limitations in evaluation benchmarks.
While the models have advanced in key knowledge areas, they adhere to AI Safety Level 2, ensuring negligible potential for catastrophic risk.
Claude 3 models are able to follow complex instructions, and simplify structured output.
In a press statement, Anthropic was keen to highlight that Claude 3 models show reduced biases, aligning with a commitment to advancing techniques that promote neutrality.
Last week, Google‘s Gemini came under fire online after images generated through its AI represented Asian and indigenous soldiers as part of the 1929 German military. Users were quick to attribute the inaccuracies to Google’s efforts to promote racial inclusivity in Gemini.
