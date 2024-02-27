Google has announced plans to relaunch its AI tool that generates images of people after previously halting its usage after it produced inaccurate depictions of historical figures.
The search engine giant started to offer image generation through its Gemini AI model in early February.
Shortly after launching the AI image tool, Google received criticism from users who found that some historical figures needed to be generated accurately.
Screenshots posted to social media from users showed how Gemini AI represented Asian and indigenous soldiers as part of the 1929 German military, as well as dozens of other examples of inaccuracies.
Google senior director of product, Jack Krawczyk, confirmed last week that Gemini was offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.
Krawczyk stated that the tool was developed with the intention of “capturing the diversity of our worldwide user community, and we are committed to addressing representation and bias issues.”
This suggests that any inaccuracies may have arisen as a consequence of Google’s efforts to promote racial inclusivity in Gemini.
Google DeepMind CEO, Demis Hassabis, said the tool was not “working the way we intended,” on Monday (26 February) at the Mobile World Congress conference.
“We have taken the feature offline while we fix that. We are hoping to have that back online very shortly in the next couple of weeks, few weeks,” said Hassabis.
The comments follow Google receiving criticism last year when Bard, now renamed to Gemini, relayed an incorrect fact during its launch demo.
During Google’s launch of Bard, it claimed it could be used by users to “explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.”
However, when asked about the telescope in the demonstration, Bard stated that it “took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system.”
The tech giant came under fire when several astronomers pointed out that the first image of an exoplanet was taken in 2004.
GlobalData’s Generative AI: A Game Changer for Businesses webinar outlined that generative AI is expected to remain the fastest-growing AI technology and will pose a threat to “every business across every sector”.