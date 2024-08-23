The latest Apple app store change will see the US Big Tech company change how users choose browser options in the European Union (EU).
Users will also be able to change their default apps more easily with a dedicated section for doing so, as well as being able to delete more apps than before according to a statement by Apple on Thursday (22 August).
The iPhone maker came under pressure from regulators to make changes after the EU’s sweeping Digital Markets Act took effect on 7 March, forcing it to offer mobile users the ability to select from a list of available web browsers on a “choice screen” the first time they open Safari.
An update will be released later this year when a randomly ordered list of 12 browsers per EU country will be shown to the user with short descriptions, and the chosen one will be automatically downloaded. The choice screen will also be available on iPads.
A previous update was released by Apple in response to the new rules in March, but browser companies criticised the design of its choice screen, and the European Commission opened an investigation on 25 March saying it suspected that the measures fell short of effective compliance.
Andrew Frost Moroz, founder of Aloha browser said: “We welcome Apple’s updated choice screen, particularly as it precedes the upcoming iPhone launches.
“For those less familiar with us, the description will highlight these benefits, and fewer taps to start browsing will enhance the user experience and benefit third-party browsers.”
Apple believes the new changes will address regulators’ concerns and the company has been in dialogue with the European Commission, which said it will monitor the effectiveness of the solutions in achieving the objective of the DMA and will decide on the next steps in the open case.
The company also plans to introduce a dedicated area for default apps where a user will be able to set defaults for messaging, phone calls, spam filters, password managers and keyboards.
Users will also be able to delete certain Apple-made apps such as App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos and Safari. Only Settings and Phone apps would not be deletable.