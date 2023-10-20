Google, Apple and Meta have won approval from US regulators to open a band of spectrum, which paves the way for the release of new mobile virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) devices.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday (19 October) unanimously agreed to open the 6GHz band to “a new class of very low power devices”.
The new devices from Apple, Google and Meta include AR glasses and in-car connections. Access to the 6GHz band means the glasses will be able to connect to a smartphone, as well as allow smartphones to connect to a vehicle.
Meta North America policy vice president Kevin Martin said: “We commend the FCC’s decision allowing companies like ours to use new wireless technologies to build the next wave of computing.”
Meta said the new development means that future devices will be able to operate with greater functionality while away from a strong Wi-Fi connection.
Google’s hardware branch, Pixel, claimed the 6GHz band “has become critical for the future of wireless connectivity”.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Today’s vote by the FCC is a win for Pixel users and American consumers, as this band will now be available for high-speed peer-to-peer WiFi communication,” it posted on X.
The value of VR hardware and software deals in the US peaked in 2019, according to GlobalData’s deal database.
In 2019, VR hardware and software deals totalled $578m. In 2020, this plummeted to $309m.
The value declined consecutively for the next two years. In 2022, the value totalled $262m.
In 2023 so far, the value totalled $102m.