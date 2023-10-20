The FCC has granted Apple, Meta and Google access to 6GHz connectivity. Credit: Shutterstock / Volodymyr_Shtun.

Google, Apple and Meta have won approval from US regulators to open a band of spectrum, which paves the way for the release of new mobile virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) devices.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday (19 October) unanimously agreed to open the 6GHz band to “a new class of very low power devices”.

The new devices from Apple, Google and Meta include AR glasses and in-car connections. Access to the 6GHz band means the glasses will be able to connect to a smartphone, as well as allow smartphones to connect to a vehicle.

Meta North America policy vice president Kevin Martin said: “We commend the FCC’s decision allowing companies like ours to use new wireless technologies to build the next wave of computing.”

Meta said the new development means that future devices will be able to operate with greater functionality while away from a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Google’s hardware branch, Pixel, claimed the 6GHz band “has become critical for the future of wireless connectivity”.

“Today’s vote by the FCC is a win for Pixel users and American consumers, as this band will now be available for high-speed peer-to-peer WiFi communication,” it posted on X.

The value of VR hardware and software deals in the US peaked in 2019, according to GlobalData’s deal database.

In 2019, VR hardware and software deals totalled $578m. In 2020, this plummeted to $309m.

The value declined consecutively for the next two years. In 2022, the value totalled $262m.

In 2023 so far, the value totalled $102m.

