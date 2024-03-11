Apple Store In Berlin, Germany. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/bloomberg Via Getty Images.

Apple’s long-running electric car programme has been cancelled after a decade of development, it was reported at the end of February.

Codenamed Titan, the project began in 2014 and was confirmed the following year. After years of delays – the original shipping target was 2019 – the company appears to have finally accepted that the sunk cost is lower than the potential for even longer delays in an increasingly competitive market.

Why build a car?

On the face of it, Apple’s desire to build a car was perhaps more surprising than the decision to scrap it. It is after all a technology company that, at least in 2014, was more focused on software and design than in-house manufacturing.

Cars, even ones with artificial intelligence (AI) features and batteries, are a far cry from the phones and laptops for which the company is best known. There were, however, a few key market considerations that made the project less far-fetched than it sounds.

At the time of development, the electric vehicle (EV) market was up for grabs. The Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market EV was a mere four years old and the Model S, Tesla’s best-selling car until 2017’s Model 3 had only launched two years earlier. It sold over 50,000 units in its first two full years of operation, proving that new entrants into the space could both generate hype and convert that into strong sales numbers. At the time of writing, Tesla is ranked as the twelfth-largest company in the world by market cap, and it is by far the most valuable car company.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Another factor is that Apple is a cash-rich company. In its end-of-year filings for 2014, the company reported $155bn in cash and equivalents. This makes the upfront costs of any partnerships more manageable, like the one it was apparently investigating with BMW. Coupled with generous subsidies and tax breaks available at the time, the move may have been unexpected but not as outlandish as it first appears.

A decade of setbacks

Unfortunately for Apple, things didn’t go according to plan. While Titan remained shrouded in secrecy – Apple has yet to officially confirm its scrapping – the glimpses outsiders had of its development were not promising.

In 2021, its former chief Doug Field left the company for Ford, signalling the beginning of the end after he failed to revitalise the team following a layoff of nearly 200 employees in 2019.

Around the same time, news outlets speculated that the project might have been shifting toward autonomous driving software, spurred on by Apple’s acquisition of Drive.AI, a company already working on the technology. The problem with this strategy – assuming it was the direction in which Apple had moved – is that developing self-driving cars has proven more difficult than industry players previously expected.

Level 1 semi-autonomous vehicles capable of basic acceleration and deceleration have existed since the 1990s, but it took almost 20 years to reach level 2, which simply adds the ability to remain in the correct lane. The gulf between this and levels 4 and 5, which allow genuine self-driving over greater or lesser areas, is huge and harder to bridge than proclaimed by the likes of Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Poor growth climate

In addition to all this, 2024 has been a poor year for EV manufacturers overall. Poor growth figures have led to price reductions and sell-offs as the market faces up to the difficulties of achieving profitability. A GlobalData report suggests that only 14% of passenger vehicle sales in 2023 were EVs, and a large amount of these were in the Chinese market, which is dominated by domestic manufacturers. The loss of tax credits in the US for many EV manufacturers due to battery sourcing rule changes has also not helped matters.

While Apple’s secrecy makes it hard to know whether any of this factored into its decision – or indeed when the decision was made internally – these conditions have primed investors to accept its move away from the project. Apple’s stock was largely unaffected by the announcement, rising and then falling slightly over the course of 28 February and 1 March but remaining within 2% of its value at the beginning of the week.

It is rumoured that many of the staff members from the team will move to Apple’s burgeoning AI division, on which it is likely to spend at least $1bn a year in future. Given the high growth potential in this sector and the vast spend by its main competitor, Microsoft, the news that the company will reveal the fruits of its labour later this year is likely more exciting to investors than anything it could offer in the EV space.

Right now, AI is seen as far more of a home run investment-wise than autonomous driving. In a survey of 386 people as part of GlobalData’s Tech Sentiment Polls Q4 2023 across its network of B2B websites, 92% responded that AI would either live up to all of its promise or that it was hyped but that they could still see a use for it.