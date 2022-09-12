Apple’s ruggedised smartwatch will win fans but won’t unseat Garmin

Compared to the regular Apple Watch series, the new Watch Ultra is a much more rugged device and offers athletes and adventurers excellent extreme weather and outdoor sports features. However, the Watch Ultra has drawbacks that will keep it from usurping Garmin’s domination of the rugged smartwatch segment.

Where the Watch Ultra shines

Unveiled at Apple’s “Far Out” media event earlier this month, the Watch Ultra is comparable to some Garmin Adventure Watches in terms of durability and features, as it has a durable titanium build, peak brightness of 2,000 nits in bright sunlight, dual GPS tracking, advanced compass features such as compass waypoints to mark the user’s position, and a depth gauge to provide underwater measurements, turning the Watch Ultra into a certified diving computer. The Watch Ultra, however, is a lot smarter than Garmin Adventure Watches as it offers users all the same smart features that make the Apple Watch immensely popular, such as making and receiving calls and texts without a smartphone, using Siri, access to the App Store for the largest collection of apps available on a smartwatch OS, and a smooth and intuitive UI. The Watch Ultra also bests Coros and Polar smartwatches in terms of water sports features as they are not suitable for diving.

When pitted against the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung’s iteration of a rugged watch, Apple’s Watch Ultra is a superior device for athletes and adventurers, offering more features and a sturdier design. For example, the Watch Ultra is water resistant for up to 100m, double the 50m found in the Watch5 Pro; offers more precise GPS tracking that works in big cities and forests owing to the integration of L1 and L5 GPS antennas; and has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits to improve display visibility in harsh sunlight. Unlike the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, the Watch Ultra also features a new physical button on the side, dubbed the Action Button, which can be customised by users to trigger certain actions, such as marking a compass waypoint or starting a backtrack. This will be particularly useful for users submerged in water or wearing gloves.

Where the Watch Ultra lacks

However, features present in Garmin Adventure Watches that are sorely lacking in the Watch Ultra include recovery metrics and suggested workouts. Recovery metrics are essential for athletes and adventurers, especially those who partake in extreme sports, as they provide insight into the body’s recovery process, suggest how long the recovery period should be, and recommend when the optimal time to resume exercising or adventuring is. Suggested workouts are also integral to serious athletes and adventurers as the smartwatch can suggest certain workouts to help the user train or prepare for an event, such as an alpine expedition.

Where the Watch Ultra fails

Most importantly, however, some Garmin Adventure Watches offer battery lives that can last weeks while also offering cutting-edge features that athletes and adventures want. In contrast, the Watch Ultra has a battery life of a measly 36 hours. While Apple proclaims that its device can save lives and rescue users in times of emergencies, the Watch Ultra will be hard-pressed to do this if it can’t turn on. Athletes and adventurers with no access to electricity for days or weeks will find little solace in Apple’s assurances if they’re travelling with the Watch Ultra.

Apple claims the Watch Ultra will offer 60 hours of battery life in a future update, but it will cut corners by activating low power mode and deactivating certain features to achieve this. Even still, a maximum of 60 hours of battery life will ensure that Apple will not be able to challenge Garmin’s foothold as the rugged smartwatch champion.