Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Apple has celebrated a “resounding victory” after an appeals court sided with its App Store rules in a long-running suit with Epic Games.

The win means that Apple will be able to maintain control over its controversial App Store fees, despite the ongoing legal battle.

“There is a lively and important debate about the role played in our economy and democracy by online transaction platforms with market power,” the three-judge panel said.

“Our job as a federal court of appeals, however, is not to resolve that debate — nor could we even attempt to do so. Instead, in this decision, we faithfully applied existing precedent to the facts.”

Apple has said nine out of 10 claims against the company were ruled in their favour.

“The App Store continues to promote competition, drive innovation, and expand opportunity, and we’re proud of its profound contributions to both users and developers around the world,” the company said in a statement.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review.”

The ruling comes after Apple has been making regular changes to the way it operates its store since Epic sued the tech giant back in 2020.

The tumultuous legal battle began when Apple banned Epic Games’ smash hit Fortnite from the App Store – following the launch of Epic’s own store inside Fortnite to escape Apple’s standard 30% fee for all in-app purchases.

Apple currently has vito powers over its App Store and the products under the App Store’s remit. Apple’s App Store remains the only way to sell iPhone and iPad apps, which means employees have control over what goes on there and what stays – even updates need to be checked first.

Developers have to give up 30% of digital sales made within the app for years – and this latest ruling signals that this process will not change anytime soon.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.